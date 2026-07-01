Cosmoserve Space's mission Embrace to demonstrate soft robotic debris catcher

Cosmoserve CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra hails milestone

CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra calls this launch a significant milestone for the industry, aiming to make space safer and less crowded.

The two-spacecraft setup will catch old satellites and random debris using its soft robotic capture mechanism, all at about one-10th the cost of other solutions.

It's a major step forward for India's private space scene. It could help keep our orbits sustainable as more satellites go up.