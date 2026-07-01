Cosmoserve Space's mission Embrace to demonstrate soft robotic debris catcher
Cosmoserve Space, a young Indian startup, is about to make space a little cleaner.
Its first mission, called Mission Embrace, will ride Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket between July 12 and August 4, 2026.
The big deal? It's showing off the world's first soft robotic tech that can gently grab space junk in orbit, a system they built in just four months.
Cosmoserve CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra hails milestone
CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra calls this launch a significant milestone for the industry, aiming to make space safer and less crowded.
The two-spacecraft setup will catch old satellites and random debris using its soft robotic capture mechanism, all at about one-10th the cost of other solutions.
It's a major step forward for India's private space scene. It could help keep our orbits sustainable as more satellites go up.