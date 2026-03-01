Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 labeled 'illegal gambling' games in lawsuit
New York's Attorney General is suing Valve, the company behind Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, saying these games promote illegal gambling.
The focus is on loot boxes—those in-game crates you unlock with paid keys for a shot at rare skins—which the lawsuit claims count as gambling under state law.
Valve could be forced to pay back players
The complaint says players can sell their virtual skins on Valve's Steam Community Market for Steam Wallet credits, which can be used to buy games or hardware and can be effectively converted to cash, or sell items for cash via third-party marketplaces, making it more than just a game.
This has raised worries about young people getting hooked; studies cited say youth are four times more likely to develop an addiction.
The Counter-Strike skin market has been estimated to exceed $4.3 billion, with some skins selling for crazy amounts (one AK-47 skin went for over $1 million).
The lawsuit wants Valve to pay back affected players and stop these practices, but so far Valve hasn't responded.