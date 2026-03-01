Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 labeled 'illegal gambling' games in lawsuit

Valve could be forced to pay back players

The complaint says players can sell their virtual skins on Valve's Steam Community Market for Steam Wallet credits, which can be used to buy games or hardware and can be effectively converted to cash, or sell items for cash via third-party marketplaces, making it more than just a game.

This has raised worries about young people getting hooked; studies cited say youth are four times more likely to develop an addiction.

The Counter-Strike skin market has been estimated to exceed $4.3 billion, with some skins selling for crazy amounts (one AK-47 skin went for over $1 million).

The lawsuit wants Valve to pay back affected players and stop these practices, but so far Valve hasn't responded.