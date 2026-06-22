Coursera CTO Mustafa Furniturewala: AI eases search, practical skills matter
Coursera's CTO, Mustafa Furniturewala, says AI makes information easy to find, but real learning happens when you turn it into practical skills.
He believes expert content is still key: "The grounding from the expert content as well as the pedagogy that's behind learning is still important."
Coursera's focus is building tools that help people actually use what they learn, not just collect facts.
India 35.4 millionlion learners 4 million GenAI enrollments
India stands out on Coursera with more than 35.4 million learners and more than four million GenAI enrollments.
The country's young talent is reflected in a huge jump in enterprise GenAI enrolments (up 179% year over year).
Ollie, Coursera's microlearning app powered by AI, was mostly coded by AI but needed senior engineers for oversight, showing that even as tech grows, skilled humans are essential for meaningful results.