Coursera CTO Mustafa Furniturewala: AI eases search, practical skills matter Technology Jun 22, 2026

Coursera's CTO, Mustafa Furniturewala, says AI makes information easy to find, but real learning happens when you turn it into practical skills.

He believes expert content is still key: "The grounding from the expert content as well as the pedagogy that's behind learning is still important."

Coursera's focus is building tools that help people actually use what they learn, not just collect facts.