Cowboy Space unveils Big Iron to orbit 20,000 Stampede centers
Cowboy Space just showed off its new rocket, Big Iron, at an event in Palo Alto.
The plan? To launch 20,000 AI data centers (called Stampede) into low Earth orbit.
Each one packs 1 megawatt of computing power, and the full rollout will take 20,000 launches.
Cowboy Space eyes December 2028 launches
Big Iron stands 282 feet tall with a two-stage setup: the upper part actually becomes a satellite once in space.
Its first stage will be reusable, and it runs on Clydesdale engines.
Cowboy Space aims to kick off launches by December 2028 from its Trailhead sites, hoping for multiple flights each day.
Cowboy Space's Reason-1 tests power-beaming
Besides building its own AI network in space, Cowboy Space offers launch services through Big Iron Express.
The company, originally Aetherflux, also launched Reason-1 this month to test out power-beaming tech, showing they are serious about pushing space innovation forward.