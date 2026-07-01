CREA warns El Nino could disrupt India's wind and hydropower Technology Jul 07, 2026

A new study from the Centre for Research on Clean Energy and Clean Air (CREA) says El Nino could mess with India's wind and hydropower output, just as more people crank up their ACs.

This combo might leave a gap of about 18 terawatt-hours in electricity by June 2027, less than 1% of what India uses in a year, but still enough to spark worries about falling back on coal.