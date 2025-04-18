How to create attractive images on the Meesho app
Creating visually appealing images is key to attract customers on Meesho Android app.
With some smart moves, sellers can make their listings more attractive and engaging.
Here's a handy guide to help you create eye-catching images that can really make you stand out from the competition.
With elements like lighting, background, and composition, you can easily improve the looks of your products.
Lighting tips
Use natural lighting effectively
Natural lighting can make a world of difference to how your product looks in photos.
Try shooting during the day when natural light is plenty. Place your product beside a window or outside to get soft, even lighting that captures details without harsh shadows.
Avoid flash as it can create unwanted glare and distort colors.
Background selection
Choose a clean background
A clean and simple background keeps all the attention on your product.
Choose neutral colors such as white or beige to avoid distractions and keep everything consistent across all images.
If possible, use a plain wall or cloth as your backdrop. This helps in highlighting the features of your product while keeping the overall image professional.
Composition techniques
Focus on composition and angles
Experiment with angles to find the most flattering perspective for your product.
A well-composed image catches attention by showcasing unique features effectively.
Try taking shots from above, at eye level, or from an angle that emphasizes depth and dimension.
Make sure that the whole product is visible within the frame without any parts being cut off.
Editing insights
Utilize editing tools wisely
Editing tools available within apps can enhance image quality significantly if used correctly.
Adjust brightness, contrast, and saturation levels to ensure accurate color representation, without over-editing, which may mislead buyers about the actual appearance of products offered through the Meesho platform's interface options provided therein itself, too!