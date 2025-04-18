What's the story

Leading neurotechnology start-up Precision Neuroscience has secured the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for a critical part of its brain implant system.

The groundbreaking technology will decode neural signals and convert them into commands for external devices.

The main aim of this brain-computer interface (BCI) is to help patients with severe paralysis regain critical functions like speech and movement, according to the company's website.

Other prominent start-ups working on BCIs are Neuralink and Synchron.