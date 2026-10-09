Creator 'Autumn-27' makes Artex private after South Korean bank breaches
Technology
A Chinese AI tool called Artex, originally built to spot security flaws, has been taken down after hackers allegedly used its open-source code to breach South Korean banks, putting information of more than 68,000 people at risk.
The creator, known as "Autumn-27," made the tool private and stopped updates to keep it from being misused again.
Investigators cite financially motivated Chinese suspect
Investigators think a financially motivated individual from China is behind the attacks, with US firm CrowdStrike pointing to a possible 26-year-old suspect.
The incident follows similar hacks in Japan and has sparked calls for stronger digital defenses.
It's a reminder that while open-source AI can help protect us, it can also be turned against us if we're not careful.