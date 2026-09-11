Creator's test: OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra handles Mumbai Rajkot IRCTC booking
Technology
A creator put OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to the test by asking it to book a Mumbai-to-Rajkot train ticket on IRCTC for two people in AC class.
The AI handled everything, finding stations, adjusting travel times, checking availability, and even asking what to do when only waitlisted seats popped up.
The creator just made the payment; Astra did all the work.
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The experiment quickly went viral, with people suggesting tougher challenges like Tatkal bookings or even automating job applications next.
It's got many users talking about how AI could take over routine tasks and what that might mean for jobs in the future.