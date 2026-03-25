Cred lets you use biometric authentication for UPI payments
Technology
Cred has just made UPI payments a bit easier and safer.
You can now approve payments up to ₹5,000 using your phone's fingerprint or face unlock; Cred says biometric authentication reduces PIN exposure and lowers the chance of mistyped PINs.
This works on both iOS and Android and covers everything from splitting bills with friends to paying for shopping or utilities.
The feature was built in partnership with NPCI.
Biometric authentication means less hassle and more security
Biometric authentication means less hassle and more security: it reduces the risk of someone seeing your PIN. Plus, it ticks all the boxes for regulatory safety standards.
Cred said the feature adds a stronger layer of protection against PIN exposure and improves transaction reliability.