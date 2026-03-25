Cred lets you use biometric authentication for UPI payments Technology Mar 25, 2026

Cred has just made UPI payments a bit easier and safer.

You can now approve payments up to ₹5,000 using your phone's fingerprint or face unlock; Cred says biometric authentication reduces PIN exposure and lowers the chance of mistyped PINs.

This works on both iOS and Android and covers everything from splitting bills with friends to paying for shopping or utilities.

The feature was built in partnership with NPCI.