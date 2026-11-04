Credit Mutuel Arkea hit by cyberattack, some unauthorized transactions occurred
Technology
French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea just got hit by a cyberattack, leading to some unauthorized transactions.
The good news? The bank says clients' money is not affected and its operations are resuming, though it's still checking out the full impact.
Arkea alerts authorities, reassures 5.8 million clients
Credit Mutuel Arkea quickly alerted the authorities and reassured its 5.8 million clients that things are under control.
This incident is another reminder that banks and even crypto platforms like Binance are big targets for hackers these days.
With tech getting smarter, stronger cybersecurity is more important than ever to keep our money safe.