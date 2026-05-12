Crescent moon aligns with Mars Saturn Neptune May 13-14 Technology May 12, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers!

On the night of May 13-14, 2026, a thin crescent moon will line up with Mars, Saturn, and Neptune, a rare sight that'll be visible from places like India, the US Canada, and Australia.

The show starts around 10pm EDT on May 13 and wraps up by 3:30am EDT on May 14.