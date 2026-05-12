Crescent moon aligns with Mars Saturn Neptune May 13-14
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On the night of May 13-14, 2026, a thin crescent moon will line up with Mars, Saturn, and Neptune, a rare sight that'll be visible from places like India, the US Canada, and Australia.
The show starts around 10pm EDT on May 13 and wraps up by 3:30am EDT on May 14.
India viewing 4-5:30am IST
If you're in India, your best bet is early morning on May 14 between 4am and 5:30am IST.
Mars stands out with its reddish glow; Saturn will look softly golden; Neptune's pretty faint but worth trying if you have binoculars.
Astronomers say alignment ideal for astrophotography
Astronomers say events like this spark curiosity about space and are perfect for astrophotography or just geeking out over the planets.
It's a cool chance to get outside and see our solar system in action. Don't miss it!