Crew-12 spent more than 7 months on ISS with mementos
Technology
NASA's Crew-12 astronauts spent more than seven months on the International Space Station with some special, handmade reminders of home.
Each crew member picked a personal symbol, like a crocheted moon from Jack Hathaway's daughter or Sophie Adenot's banana, and together, these "satellites" orbited a crocheted Earth.
Crew-12 collection connected crew to family
The collection, nicknamed "Planet Gaia and her moons," floated inside Crew-12's Dragon.
As Meir shared, these little objects helped everyone feel connected to family and memories back on Earth.