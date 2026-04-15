Crew module re-enters atmosphere at nearly 7,800 m/s using aerobraking
Technology
The crew module re-enters the atmosphere at nearly 7,800 m/s, it'll use air resistance to slow down, a move called aerobraking.
Once it drops below 12km, a set of parachutes will pop open in stages, making sure the landing is gentle whether they splash down in the sea or touch down on land.
Recovery system includes parachutes, locator, uprighting
The recovery system comes packed with parachutes for slowing descent, devices to help find exactly where the module lands, and an uprighting system that keeps everything steady if they land in water.