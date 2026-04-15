Crew module re-enters atmosphere at nearly 7,800 m/s using aerobraking Technology Apr 15, 2026

The crew module re-enters the atmosphere at nearly 7,800 m/s, it'll use air resistance to slow down, a move called aerobraking.

Once it drops below 12km, a set of parachutes will pop open in stages, making sure the landing is gentle whether they splash down in the sea or touch down on land.