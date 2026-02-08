Critical Looker bugs could expose sensitive data for thousands of companies

One flaw lets attackers run code on your server through Git hooks; the other is a sneaky SQL injection that can leak passwords and secrets from Looker's internal database. As Liv Matan from Tenable put it, Looker is like the "central nervous system" for company info, so these issues are a pretty big deal.

Update your Looker installation ASAP

If you're using the cloud version of Looker, Google already fixed it.

But if you host it yourself, update ASAP to one of these versions: 25.12.30+, 25.10.54+, 25.6.79+, 25.0.89+, or 24.18.209+.

Also, check your .git/hooks/ folder for anything weird—better safe than sorry!