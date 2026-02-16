Critical security flaw found in Google Chrome: Update now
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users: India's cybersecurity team (CERT-In) just flagged a serious security flaw in Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
This bug could let hackers take control of your system if you visit the wrong website, so updating your browser right away is super important to keep your info safe.
How to update Chrome
If you're using Chrome versions older than 145.0.7632.75/76 on Windows or Mac, or 144.0.7559.75 on Linux, you're at risk because of a glitch in how Chrome handles certain web content.
The fix is simple—just head to "About Chrome" in your settings and let it update automatically.
With so many people relying on Chrome every day for school, work, and everything else online, staying updated is an easy way to dodge cyber trouble.