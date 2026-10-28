Croma cuts iPhone duo price below ₹225,000 for Diwali

Paying with an HDFC Tata Neu card? You'll earn up to ₹24,990 in Tata Neu coins, so your final price could be as low as ₹224,910 after all the offers are applied, including the exchange value of up to ₹38,000 and the additional exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 (in-store only).

The iPhone Duo comes in Star White or Night Sky and runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip. Storage options range from 256GB all the way up to 2TB.

There are also extra discounts if you use select bank cards.