Croma sale brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹45,000
What's the story
Croma has slashed the price of Apple's latest iPhone 17, making it available for less than ₹50,000. The base model with 256GB storage is listed at ₹82,900 on Croma's e-commerce platform. However, several discounts and exchange offers are bringing down the effective price to as low as ₹44,768. This makes the iPhone 17 one of the most affordable premium smartphones in India right now.
Deal breakdown
How to get the best price?
Croma is offering a 2% coupon discount worth ₹1,658 on the iPhone 17. The retailer also provides an exchange value of up to ₹23,500 for your old device, plus an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. You can also avail TATA Neu coins benefits of up to ₹4,974. All these discounts bring down the effective price of the Apple flagship phone to ₹44,768.
Tech specs
iPhone 17 features a Super Retina XDR display
The iPhone 17, launched in September last year, is the first base model to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion tech and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The device is backed by Apple's A19 chipset based on a 3nm process, with a five-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for seamless performance of all Apple Intelligence features on iOS.
Upgrade features
Dual rear cameras for professional photography
The base variant of the iPhone 17 now comes with double the storage, upgraded from 128GB to 256GB. A 512GB model is also available. The device boasts a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main lens with OIS and another 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for macro photography. An 18MP selfie shooter with autofocus rounds up the camera package on this premium smartphone.