Croma sale brings iPhone 17 price down to ₹45,000

Croma has slashed the price of Apple 's latest iPhone 17, making it available for less than ₹50,000. The base model with 256GB storage is listed at ₹82,900 on Croma's e-commerce platform. However, several discounts and exchange offers are bringing down the effective price to as low as ₹44,768. This makes the iPhone 17 one of the most affordable premium smartphones in India right now.

Deal breakdown How to get the best price? Croma is offering a 2% coupon discount worth ₹1,658 on the iPhone 17. The retailer also provides an exchange value of up to ₹23,500 for your old device, plus an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. You can also avail TATA Neu coins benefits of up to ₹4,974. All these discounts bring down the effective price of the Apple flagship phone to ₹44,768.

Tech specs iPhone 17 features a Super Retina XDR display The iPhone 17, launched in September last year, is the first base model to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion tech and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The device is backed by Apple's A19 chipset based on a 3nm process, with a five-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for seamless performance of all Apple Intelligence features on iOS.

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