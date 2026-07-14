Cropin launches OrbitAI on Google Cloud to simplify farming decisions
Technology
Cropin just rolled out OrbitAI, an advanced platform built on Google Cloud that's all about making farming smarter.
It uses real-time data and verified agricultural knowledge to give region-specific advice in plain language, helpful for everyone from farmers to sourcing managers.
OrbitAI delivers instant tailored recommendations
OrbitAI offers instant, tailored support for big decisions like crop health and supply risks.
It pulls together information on climate, soil, weather, and global supply chains to deliver clear recommendations.
Plus, it taps into tools like Gemini models and WeatherNext for powerful analytics and climate insights, aiming to make agricultural intelligence more accessible worldwide.