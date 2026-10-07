CrowdStrike 2026 report calls AI an adversary tool and target
CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report says AI is an adversary tool and target in cybersecurity.
While AI tools help businesses work faster, they also create fresh openings for hackers.
Adam Meyers, head of threat intel at CrowdStrike, points out that cybercriminals are already using AI to step up their attacks, making things trickier for everyone.
Exploits follow PoC within 48 hours
The report highlights how groups like Famous Chollima are getting creative, using deepfake interviews to break into the crypto world.
88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release, so organizations need to react fast and keep their security updated.
CrowdStrike recommends locking down AI apps, improving identity checks, and staying proactive with regular updates to stay ahead of evolving threats.