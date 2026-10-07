CrowdStrike 2026 report calls AI an adversary tool and target

The report highlights how groups like Famous Chollima are getting creative, using deepfake interviews to break into the crypto world.

88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release, so organizations need to react fast and keep their security updated.

CrowdStrike recommends locking down AI apps, improving identity checks, and staying proactive with regular updates to stay ahead of evolving threats.