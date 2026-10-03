CrowdStrike 2026 Threat Hunting Report finds AI agent-triggered leads 2.5x
AI is making cybersecurity both smarter and trickier, according to CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report.
While companies use AI to boost productivity, these same tools can open new doors for hackers.
There are now 2.5 times as many AI agent-triggered leads for the firm's threat hunters to examine as manually driven leads, making it harder for security teams to keep up.
Report flags famous Chollima and LLMJacking
The report spotlights new dangers like Famous Chollima (a North Korean group using AI to hack crypto companies) and LLMJacking, which targets AI credentials in the cloud.
From January through June 2026, 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release.
CrowdStrike suggests locking down your AI apps, using phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, and tackling cross-domain blind spots, and securing the software supply chain as key ways to stay safe.