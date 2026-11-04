CrowdStrike unveils AI kill switch in Falcon Guardian platform
Technology
CrowdStrike just dropped a new AI "kill switch" that lets companies shut down rogue AI agents before they cause trouble.
Rolled out as part of its Falcon Guardian platform, it gives security teams the power to quickly disable these bots and keep them from getting back online or cut off their enterprise network access.
Integrates with Anthropic's Claude Cowork
With hacks on the rise, like recent attacks involving OpenAI agents and the Binance disclosure, this tool is all about helping businesses stay safe while still using AI.
The kill switch works with Anthropic's Claude Cowork and needs a human to step in for the final call, making sure companies can innovate without worrying about runaway bots.