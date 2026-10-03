CrowdStrike warns AI enables resume fraud, deepfakes against crypto firms
Technology
AI isn't just helping businesses work smarter: it's also giving cybercriminals new tricks.
CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report shows hackers using AI to craft fake resumes and deepfake interviews, especially to target cryptocurrency companies.
The takeaway? As we use more AI, it's even more important for companies to lock down their systems and use stronger authentication.
Report: 88% exploits follow PoC releases
The report found that 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike happen within two days of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release.
Groups like China's Vault Panda are quick to take advantage, so staying ahead means securing AI tools, double-checking identities, and closing any weak spots in your software supply chain before attackers get there.