CRRC unveiled a 600km/h maglev prototype in China 2021
China showed off in 2021 a prototype maglev train that can zoom up to 600km per hour.
Unlike regular trains, it floats above the tracks using magnetic forces, so rolling friction is eliminated, leaving air resistance as the primary source of friction.
The reveal came from CRRC, China's biggest train maker, and it could mean seriously faster trips.
Maglev cannot run on existing rails
Aimed at journeys of 1,500-2,000km, this maglev could rival planes and high-speed rail for medium distances: imagine a five-hour trip cut down to two and a half!
It packs in modern perks like wireless charging, lightweight aluminum couplers, upgraded brakes, and even 5G on board.
The catch? Building new tracks is expensive since these trains can't run on existing rails (if that gets solved, travel might never be the same).