CSIR-CCMB develops sickle cell anemia model from 171 Nagpur children
Technology
A team at CSIR-CCMB has developed a new way to predict how severe sickle cell anemia (SCA) might get in Indian patients.
The usual global scoring systems just do not fit well here, so the researchers dug into data from 171 children in Nagpur to make something that actually works for local needs.
ISS2 model about 85% clinically accurate
The new ISS2 model gets clinical predictions right about 85% of the time and skips the need for tons of lab tests.
Instead, it looks at clear signs like frequent blood transfusions and serious anemia, things doctors in India see all the time.
This is part of a bigger mission to improve care for SCA patients across India, though more testing is needed before it rolls out everywhere.