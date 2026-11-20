CSIR-CCMB finds NR2F1 and NR2F6 help nerve regrowth in mice
A team at Hyderabad's CSIR-CCMB has discovered two genes that can actually help damaged nerves regrow.
In their study, activating these genes in mice made a real difference: their movement improved, hinting at future gene therapies for spinal cord injuries and even paralysis.
Preclinical: NR2F1 NR2F6 regrow adult nerves
The big question was why adult nerves don't bounce back like young ones.
Turns out, certain "growth" proteins fade as we age.
By switching the NR2F1 and NR2F6 genes back on in adult mice, researchers got nerve fibers to regrow significantly.
While it's early days (the work is still preclinical), this could be a game-changer for treating serious nerve damage down the line.