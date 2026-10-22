CSIR-CCMB identifies DZIP3 protein that triggers antiviral cellular defenses
Technology
Scientists at CSIR-CCMB have found a protein called DZIP3 that helps our cells spot invading viruses and kick-start the body's defenses.
Published today in The EMBO Journal, this discovery could be a big step forward for fighting infections.
Researchers developing drugs to boost DZIP3
When DZIP3 senses viral RNA, it changes shape and heads to the mitochondria, where it switches on molecules that block virus replication.
It's shown to help defend against viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Chikungunya virus, and Japanese Encephalitis virus.
Now, researchers are working on drugs to boost DZIP3's power.
Dr. Santosh Chauhan says this could help us better understand and strengthen our natural immunity.