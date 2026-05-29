CSIR-CCMB links MC1R mutation to red hair in Indian girl
A five-year-old girl in India surprised researchers at CSIR-CCMB with her bright red hair, a super-rare look in India.
Researchers at CSIR-CCMB discovered it's all thanks to a mutation in the MC1R gene, which controls melanin, the stuff that gives us our hair and skin color.
Her parents both have typical dark hair, but she inherited this unique variant from them.
The discovery highlights just how genetically diverse people in India are.
Study finds 21 new MC1R variants
In their study, scientists found 21 new or ultra-rare MC1R gene variants by analyzing more than 11,000 people across 91 populations.
Some of these mutations affect pigmentation, such as lighter skin seen in Ladakh's Bodh community, but not common in South India.
Researchers say genes such as SLC24A5 and SLC45A2 also play big roles in India's wide range of skin tones, shaped by migration and mixing.