CSIR-CCMB links MC1R mutation to red hair in Indian girl Technology May 29, 2026

A five-year-old girl in India surprised researchers at CSIR-CCMB with her bright red hair, a super-rare look in India.

Researchers at CSIR-CCMB discovered it's all thanks to a mutation in the MC1R gene, which controls melanin, the stuff that gives us our hair and skin color.

Her parents both have typical dark hair, but she inherited this unique variant from them.

The discovery highlights just how genetically diverse people in India are.