Cumberland Infirmary performs 1st robot-assisted surgeries using da Vinci Xi
Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle just pulled off its first-ever robot-assisted surgeries, using the da Vinci Xi system.
Surgeons operated on about 17 patients for bowel cancer and other abdominal issues, all with the help of advanced 3-D vision technology.
It's a big step for North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, marking its debut with this kind of robotics.
Chris Rao says patients recover faster
The goal? More precise surgery, less pain, and quicker bounce-backs.
Consultant Chris Rao says robotic technology means patients can go home sooner and face fewer complications.
One patient, Lee Ellis, shared that his recovery was quicker than expected and his scars were tidier compared to past operations.
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust is hoping to bring this technology to West Cumberland Hospital soon.