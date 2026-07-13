CUNY ASRC confirms Sir Roger Penrose's 1969 black hole theory
Scientists at CUNY ASRC have pulled off something pretty cool: they recreated black hole physics right in their lab.
This experiment confirms a theory from 1969 by Sir Roger Penrose and shows how energy can actually be extracted from extreme spinning motion, just like what happens near real black holes.
The findings made it into Nature this week.
Metamaterial ring replicates Penrose-Zel'dovich process
Using a ring made of special metamaterials, the team simulated intense rotation and managed to replicate the "Penrose-Zel'dovich process," where certain waves grab and amplify energy from that spin.
Lead researcher Hadiseh Nasari said the work has implications for advances in fundamental science and in communications, optics, and photonics.
Next up: making the tech smaller for use in photonics and quantum devices, so we might see these ideas powering future gadgets.