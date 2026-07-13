CUNY ASRC confirms Sir Roger Penrose's 1969 black hole theory

Metamaterial ring replicates Penrose-Zel'dovich process

Using a ring made of special metamaterials, the team simulated intense rotation and managed to replicate the "Penrose-Zel'dovich process," where certain waves grab and amplify energy from that spin.

Lead researcher Hadiseh Nasari said the work has implications for advances in fundamental science and in communications, optics, and photonics.

Next up: making the tech smaller for use in photonics and quantum devices, so we might see these ideas powering future gadgets.