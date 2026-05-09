Curiosity's drill sleeve grabbed 'Atacama' rock on Mars April 25, 2026
Technology
Curiosity, NASA's trusty Mars rover since 2012, ran into a first-of-its-kind hiccup during a routine drill.
On April 25, 2026, its drill sleeve accidentally picked up a hefty rock named "Atacama" (about 1.5 feet wide and nearly 13.15kg) and the rock wouldn't let go.
This was something Curiosity hadn't faced in about 14 years of exploring the red planet (since 2012).
Mission Control freed 'Atacama' May 1, 2026
Mission Control spent six days trying different tricks (shaking, tilting, and spinning) to free the stuck drill.
Their efforts finally paid off on May 1, 2026, when Atacama broke loose (and broke apart).
Even after this unexpected challenge and years of wear, Curiosity is still rolling along and sending back new discoveries from Mars.