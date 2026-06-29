Cursor launches iOS app to manage coding agents from phones
Technology
Cursor just dropped a mobile app for iOS, making it super easy for developers to manage coding agents right from their phones.
Building on last year's Cursor 2.0 update, the app lets you create or interact with coding agents: no need to be tied to your desktop anymore.
Anthropic and OpenAI join mobile trend
Cursor's move fits into a bigger trend: more developers are coding on their phones instead of juggling big setups.
As Anthropic's head of Claude Code, Boris Cherny, put it, "Most of my coding now is on my phone."
With competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI also rolling out similar tools, mobile platforms are quickly becoming the new normal for flexible, AI-powered development.