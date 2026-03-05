Cursor's new AI tool helps engineers work smarter
Cursor, a big name in generative AI, just launched Automations—a tool that takes care of routine coding tasks automatically.
Instead of engineers having to keep an eye on everything, Automations can trigger actions when code changes, Slack messages pop up, or on a set schedule.
As Jonas Nelle from Cursor puts it, this means engineers can efficiently manage agent activities with minimal human intervention.
Automations builds on Cursor's earlier tools like Bugbot and now adds things like security audits and smarter bug detection.
It can run hundreds of tasks per hour—think quick incident responses or sending out weekly Slack updates—so teams get more done with less hassle.
Even with tough competition from OpenAI and Anthropic, Cursor is holding strong with 25% market share and over $2 billion in annual revenue.
Looks like Automations is set to become a go-to for engineers wanting to work smarter, not harder.