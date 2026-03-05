Cursor's new AI tool helps engineers work smarter

Automations builds on Cursor's earlier tools like Bugbot

Automations builds on Cursor's earlier tools like Bugbot and now adds things like security audits and smarter bug detection.

It can run hundreds of tasks per hour—think quick incident responses or sending out weekly Slack updates—so teams get more done with less hassle.

Even with tough competition from OpenAI and Anthropic, Cursor is holding strong with 25% market share and over $2 billion in annual revenue.

Looks like Automations is set to become a go-to for engineers wanting to work smarter, not harder.