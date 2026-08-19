Customer's haiku reveals American Express support 'David' was AI
Technology
A customer chatting with American Express support thought they were talking to a real person named David until a quick haiku test revealed it was actually artificial intelligence.
The story blew up online, with the customer posting the screenshots, and the post gaining traction, questioning why companies aren't upfront about using bots.
Social media demands AI disclosure rules
Social media users weren't happy, calling out businesses for making AI sound human without telling customers.
Some even shared their own weird bot encounters, like someone in pharmacy saying a bot called them pretending to be a nurse.
The whole thing has sparked fresh calls for clear rules on how companies use AI in customer service.