How to customize Flipkart's delivery alerts
Flipkart makes shopping online convenient and customizing delivery alerts on your Android can make it even better.
By customizing notifications, you can remain informed about your orders without any unnecessary interruptions.
This guide gives you simple steps to tweak the settings, so you receive timely updates according to your choice.
Whether looking for a package or simply want to manage notifications better, these tips will streamline the process.
Notification access
Access notification settings
To start customizing delivery alerts, head over to notification settings of your Android device.
Open the 'Settings' app and head over to 'Apps and Notifications.'
From here, select 'Flipkart' from the list of installed apps.
This section lets you manage how and when you receive notifications from Flipkart, giving you the power to control alert types and frequency.
Alert selection
Choose specific alert types
Once in the Flipkart notification settings, select which types of alerts you want to receive.
These could be anything from order confirmations, shipping updates, to promotional messages.
By picking only the essential alerts, such as order status updates or delivery confirmations, you can avoid distractions while remaining updated with important developments related to your purchases.
Sound settings
Adjust sound and vibration preferences
Customizing sound and vibration preferences for Flipkart alerts is also a handy step.
Within the notification settings of Flipkart on your Android device, you can find options related to sound and vibration.
You can pick different tones or even disable them altogether if you want.
Changing these settings makes sure that notifications are noticeable but not disruptive.
Do Not Disturb mode
Enable Do Not Disturb mode when needed
For those times when you need uninterrupted focus, think of turning on the 'Do Not Disturb' mode on your Android device.
However, still let critical Flipkart alerts through exceptions if required.
The feature silences most notifications but can be customized in a way that important ones - like delivery updates - still come through during certain hours or situations where silence is imperative.