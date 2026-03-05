CVS Health and Google are building an AI health assistant
CVS Health just dropped Health100, an AI-powered platform built with Google Cloud that brings together data from diverse sources such as prescriptions, benefits and providers.
The official launch is set for later this year, with more details coming at Google's Check Up event soon.
The app is designed to save time for both patients and providers
Health100 acts like a digital health partner, letting you manage appointments, track your meds, and get real-time updates—all through a mobile app with voice and visual features.
Powered by Google's latest tech (Gemini models and BigQuery), it promises secure data handling and privacy.
Plus, CVS has reported saving time for nurses and speeding up claims processing behind the scenes.
A personal touch
Unlike tools that answer basic questions (like Humana's), Health100 connects various elements in one ecosystem.
It uses real interactions to make the experience smoother and more personal—so you're not stuck juggling different apps or waiting on hold for answers about your health.