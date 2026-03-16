Cyberattack linked to Iran hits US medical tech giant Stryker Technology Mar 16, 2026

Stryker, a big name in medical tech from Michigan, just got hit by a serious cyberattack, described by US officials and cybersecurity experts as possibly the most significant wartime cyber strike linked to Iran against a US target.

The hack is raising eyebrows because it might be linked to Iran, and it disrupted Stryker's global operations.

For context: Stryker makes essential surgical equipment and has 56,000 employees worldwide.