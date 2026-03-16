Cyberattack linked to Iran hits US medical tech giant Stryker
Stryker, a big name in medical tech from Michigan, just got hit by a serious cyberattack, described by US officials and cybersecurity experts as possibly the most significant wartime cyber strike linked to Iran against a US target.
The hack is raising eyebrows because it might be linked to Iran, and it disrupted Stryker's global operations.
For context: Stryker makes essential surgical equipment and has 56,000 employees worldwide.
Stryker staff jumped in fast to contain damage
Right after the attack, Stryker staff jumped in fast—disconnecting devices to stop things from getting worse.
Some electronic systems went down for safety, but thankfully, their medical devices kept running.
Experts think a group called Handala (allegedly tied to Iran's intelligence agency) is behind this breach.
The incident is another reminder that cyber threats are getting bigger as global tensions rise, and that even healthcare tech isn't off-limits anymore.