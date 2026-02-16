d-Matrix raises $275 million to accelerate AI inference

DIMC and JetStream NICs

d-Matrix's Corsair platform uses digital in-memory compute (DIMC) as part of a broader platform that can deliver super-fast performance—think up to 30,000 tokens per second on Llama 70B—and support models with up to 100 billion parameters in a single rack.

They're also rolling out JetStream NICs; full production was expected by year-end 2025 (Dec 2025) to help scale even further, keeping them ahead in the race for smarter, greener AI.