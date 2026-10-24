D Sridhar Babu unveils bilingual AI avatar at DevFest Hyderabad

Telangana's IT minister D Sridhar Babu just introduced an AI avatar at DevFest 2026 in Hyderabad.

Built by TensorGo on the HumAIn platform, this AI can chat in both English and Telugu and is designed to help people connect more easily with government priorities and public leadership.

The live demo at the event showed how the tech could make information on government priorities more accessible and offer citizens another way to engage with public leadership.