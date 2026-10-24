D Sridhar Babu unveils bilingual AI avatar at DevFest Hyderabad
Telangana's IT minister D Sridhar Babu just introduced an AI avatar at DevFest 2026 in Hyderabad.
Built by TensorGo on the HumAIn platform, this AI can chat in both English and Telugu and is designed to help people connect more easily with government priorities and public leadership.
The live demo at the event showed how the tech could make information on government priorities more accessible and offer citizens another way to engage with public leadership.
DevFest draws over 3,300 attendees
DevFest 2026 drew more than 3,300 developers, students, engineers, architects, and founders, with more than 30 industry experts leading hands-on sessions.
Minister Babu highlighted Telangana's push to become a global AI hub and encouraged young developers to get creative with new tech.
As TensorGo founder Srini Chilukuri put it, this AI avatar is about making technology a real partner, especially for the next generation of innovators.