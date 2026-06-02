Daniela Amodei recounts leaving OpenAI in 2020 and cofounding Anthropic Technology Jun 02, 2026

Daniela Amodei, now co-founder of Anthropic, shared why she made the bold move to leave OpenAI back in 2020.

Speaking at Stanford, she admitted it felt "kind of a crazy thing to do," but said a mentor encouraged her to trust her gut and team up with her brother Dario on something new.

As she put it, "When you're in a moment of, 'Is this the right thing for my life?' often you actually know what the right answer is,"