Daniela Amodei recounts leaving OpenAI in 2020 and cofounding Anthropic
Daniela Amodei, now co-founder of Anthropic, shared why she made the bold move to leave OpenAI back in 2020.
Speaking at Stanford, she admitted it felt "kind of a crazy thing to do," but said a mentor encouraged her to trust her gut and team up with her brother Dario on something new.
As she put it, "When you're in a moment of, 'Is this the right thing for my life?' often you actually know what the right answer is,"
Anthropic raises $65B, nears $1T valuation
Since launching in 2021, Anthropic has become a major force in AI. Its coding tool Claude Code is making waves, and it just raised $65 billion, pushing its value close to $1 trillion.
With big names like Altimeter Capital and Sequoia backing it (plus $15 billion more from earlier supporters), Anthropic is quickly catching up with giants like OpenAI.