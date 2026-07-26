Danielle Boyer creates SkoBot to teach endangered Anishinaabemowin to kids

SkoBot is a new robot created by Danielle Boyer to help teach endangered Indigenous languages like Anishinaabemowin, which has fewer than 10,000 speakers in the US

Inspired by Tickle Me Elmo, Boyer wanted kids to get excited about their language and culture.

Her nonprofit helps Native youth build their own SkoBots (woodland creature robots decorated with Native floral art) that use a form of AI to trigger pre-recorded audio for accurate lessons.