Danish study finds no evidence linking prenatal Tylenol and autism
Technology
Good news for parents-to-be: a huge Danish study just found no evidence that taking Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy raises the risk of autism in children.
Researchers looked at data from over 1.5 million children born between 1997 and 2022 and their findings, published April 14, 2026, directly challenge earlier claims suggesting a link.
Lower autism diagnoses with prenatal Tylenol
Only 1.8% of children exposed to Tylenol in the womb were diagnosed with autism, compared to 3% of those who weren't.
The results line up with a Swedish study from 2024 hinting that genetics play a bigger role in autism risk.
With these new findings, experts say parents can feel more reassured about using Tylenol when needed during pregnancy.