Danny Winget hands-on Motorola Signature 27 with 12,000 nits display

You get a huge 6.8-inch display with silky-smooth 120Hz refresh and Dolby Vision support for next-level streaming.

The camera setup is wild: a 200MP telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom, plus a sharp 50MP ultrawide, with 8K video capability on the primary camera ready for crisp photos.

Storage won't be an issue either, with up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of space.

Running Android 17, with seven years of updates promised, the Signature 27 comes in Capulet Olive or Panton Coal Smoke finishes, and its advanced cooling system keeps things running smoothly during gaming or heavy use.