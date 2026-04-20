Daraxonrasib doubles pancreatic cancer survival in trials, cuts mortality 60%
A new treatment called daraxonrasib is showing big promise against pancreatic cancer, which is usually tough to treat.
In recent trials, patients taking daraxonrasib lived about twice as long as those on regular chemotherapy (13.2 months versus 6.7 months), and the risk of death dropped by 60%.
That is a huge step forward for a cancer that rarely sees breakthroughs.
Daraxonrasib offers options for nonresponders
Daraxonrasib inhibits RAS proteins, giving new options to those who have not responded to other treatments.
Sen. Ben Sasse, who received the drug, saw his tumor markers drop significantly, another sign this could be a game-changer.
Revolution Medicines is also testing daraxonrasib in lung cancer and working on even better versions, so there is real hope for more progress soon.