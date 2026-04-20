Daraxonrasib doubles pancreatic cancer survival in trials, cuts mortality 60%

Daraxonrasib offers options for nonresponders

Daraxonrasib inhibits RAS proteins, giving new options to those who have not responded to other treatments.

Sen. Ben Sasse, who received the drug, saw his tumor markers drop significantly, another sign this could be a game-changer.

Revolution Medicines is also testing daraxonrasib in lung cancer and working on even better versions, so there is real hope for more progress soon.