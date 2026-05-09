Daraxonrasib shrinks pancreatic tumors and targets multiple RAS proteins Technology May 09, 2026

A new drug called daraxonrasib is giving fresh hope to people with pancreatic cancer, a disease that's been tough to treat.

In a big clinical trial shared at a recent cancer research conference, the drug shrank tumors in over half the patients and kept the cancer from getting worse in nearly all of them.

What's different here? Daraxonrasib targets several RAS proteins at once, going beyond older treatments that only focused on one mutation, making it a real breakthrough developed by Revolution Medicines.