Daraxonrasib shrinks pancreatic tumors and targets multiple RAS proteins
A new drug called daraxonrasib is giving fresh hope to people with pancreatic cancer, a disease that's been tough to treat.
In a big clinical trial shared at a recent cancer research conference, the drug shrank tumors in over half the patients and kept the cancer from getting worse in nearly all of them.
What's different here? Daraxonrasib targets several RAS proteins at once, going beyond older treatments that only focused on one mutation, making it a real breakthrough developed by Revolution Medicines.
FDA awards daraxonrasib National Priority Voucher
The side effects so far have been mild to moderate, like skin rash or feeling tired, and no life-threatening side-effects popped up during testing.
Because of these strong results, the US Food and Drug Administration included daraxonrasib in the first group to receive National Priority Voucher status.
While final approval is still pending, patients with few other options can already access it through expanded access programs.