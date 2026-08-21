Dario Amodei and Demis Hasabis say AI could cure cancer

Big tech leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nobel Prize winner Demis Hasabis, until recently the CEO of Google DeepMind, think AI could help cure diseases like cancer in 5 to 10 years and in the next decade or two.

Their hope got a boost when Moderna and Merck announced an mRNA vaccine, and the claim that AI has helped the two companies do it is a bit of a misnomer, that cuts melanoma recurrence.

Amodei shared how his dad died from Hepatitis C before better treatments existed, saying, "I feel the urgency here: I lost my father to Hepatitis C only a few years before the development of direct-acting antivirals (sofosbuvir), which cure 95% of patients and probably would have cured him."

Elon Musk also chimed in, calling artificial RNA a "software problem" that AI might crack.