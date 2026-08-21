Dario Amodei and Demis Hasabis say AI could cure cancer
Big tech leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nobel Prize winner Demis Hasabis, until recently the CEO of Google DeepMind, think AI could help cure diseases like cancer in 5 to 10 years and in the next decade or two.
Their hope got a boost when Moderna and Merck announced an mRNA vaccine, and the claim that AI has helped the two companies do it is a bit of a misnomer, that cuts melanoma recurrence.
Amodei shared how his dad died from Hepatitis C before better treatments existed, saying, "I feel the urgency here: I lost my father to Hepatitis C only a few years before the development of direct-acting antivirals (sofosbuvir), which cure 95% of patients and probably would have cured him."
Elon Musk also chimed in, calling artificial RNA a "software problem" that AI might crack.
Experts caution AI won't guarantee cures
Medical experts agree AI is powerful for research but warn it's not a magic wand.
Dr. Garvit Chitkara pointed out that "AI has the potential to become one of the biggest accelerators of medical science because it can analyze biological and clinical data at a scale that humans simply cannot," and "I do not think that most diseases will be cured within five years, because biology does not work on a fixed timeline."
Others like Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra and Dr. Sandeep Nayak noted that regulatory approval and limited data make quick breakthroughs unlikely, even if AI speeds up some steps.
So while AI could change the game, curing cancer isn't guaranteed anytime soon.