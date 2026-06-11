Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, urges safety testing and government controls
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, thinks artificial intelligence, or AI, is moving way too fast for current laws to keep up.
He's calling for stricter regulations and wants all advanced AI systems to go through mandatory safety testing before launch, kind of like how planes or medicines are checked.
Amodei believes governments should have the power to block any AI that isn't safe enough.
Amodei proposes wage insurance, company incentives
Amodei's also worried about how AI could shake up the job market. He suggests things like wage insurance and incentives for companies to keep workers on board.
Plus, he's pushing for international teamwork on AI rules and a ban on the domestic deployment of fully autonomous weapons systems.
Despite all these concerns, Amodei stays hopeful that if we act soon, we can balance the risks and rewards of AI.