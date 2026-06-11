Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, urges safety testing and government controls

Amodei proposes wage insurance, company incentives

Amodei's also worried about how AI could shake up the job market. He suggests things like wage insurance and incentives for companies to keep workers on board.

Plus, he's pushing for international teamwork on AI rules and a ban on the domestic deployment of fully autonomous weapons systems.

Despite all these concerns, Amodei stays hopeful that if we act soon, we can balance the risks and rewards of AI.