Dario Amodei at Davos says AI could make software free

Amodei warns complex code risks value

Amodei also pointed out that companies relying on complex code as their main edge could struggle if they don't adapt to AI.

He warned some big names could lose value or even go bust: stocks like ServiceNow and Snowflake are already down this year.

Still, Anthropic itself is thriving, with its Claude AI pushing the company toward a massive valuation and showing there's room for growth if you keep up with change.