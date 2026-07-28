Dario Amodei explains Anthropic's cautious support for open-weight models
Technology
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, just explained why the company is backing "open-weight" AI models, the kind anyone can tweak or use.
Even though big names like Meta and Google support them, Amodei says Anthropic is cautious because these models could be misused if they have risky capabilities.
Dario Amodei warns open-weight misuse
Amodei admits open-weight models are great for developers and keep costs down.
But he's worried they might help attackers more than defenders, pointing to recent hacks as a warning sign.