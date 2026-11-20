Dario Amodei says AI accelerates drug development for big pharma
AI is shaking up the way drug companies create new treatments, making the process much faster and more efficient.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared at Nasdaq that big players like GSK, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sanofi are already using AI for everything from designing molecules to assessing risks, way beyond just paperwork.
Sanofi saved a year on lunsekimig
Sanofi saved at least a year developing asthma treatment lunsekimig, while Novartis found five promising targets for kidney disease thanks to smart algorithms.
Experts think this is just the beginning, expect even more AI-powered medicines hitting clinical trials soon as the tech spreads across the industry.